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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets PM Modi; seeks action on Mekedatu project, fishermen arrests

The CM requested Modi to issue a clear directive allowing the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (invocation song) to be sung at the start of government events.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModifishermenMekedatuJoseph Vijay

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