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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay seeks rollback of fuel price hike, says move 'unacceptable'

Warning of the wider impact of the increase, Vijay said rising fuel prices would trigger higher transportation and production costs, affecting small businesses as well as the general public.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian politcsJoseph Vijay

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