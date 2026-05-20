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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to expand cabinet; no place for rebel AIADMK MLAs after CPI(M), VCK warnings

The rebel AIADMK MLAs led by former ministers S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam were hoping to be inducted into the Cabinet, but Chief Minister Vijay has decided against such a move.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCabinetJoseph Vijay

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