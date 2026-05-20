<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> is likely to expand his Council of Ministers on Thursday by inducting legislators from his party, and allies such as Congress, VCK, and IUML.</p><p>However, legislators from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> splinter group, who supported the TVK government on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly last week, are unlikely to be inducted into the Cabinet. </p><p>While P Viswanathan and S Rajesh Kumar are likely to be the two nominees from the Congress, the VCK and IUML, which will get one cabinet berth each, are yet to decide on the names. </p>.Tami Nadu CM Vijay directs officials to improve infra of Amma canteens, ensure delicious, quality food.<p>“The expansion is likely to be happen on Thursday with about 15 ministers being sworn in. Already, nine ministers were sworn in along with the Chief Minister on May 10. We will have a clarity by Wednesday night when Governor R V Arlekar will land in Chennai from Kerala,” a source told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The rebel AIADMK MLAs led by former ministers S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam were hoping to be inducted into the Cabinet, but Chief Minister Vijay has decided against such a move. </p><p>The decision came after the Left, Congress and VCK warned that they would be forced to reconsider their support to the TVK government if the AIADMK MLAs were given a chance to join the dispensation.</p><p>“Moreover, the CM and his colleagues felt that inducting the AIADMK MLAs will sully the party’s image at a time when opposition parties are accusing the TVK of indulging in horse-trading. Also, it was felt necessary to maintain the anti-BJP stand of the TVK. It would water down if the rebel AIADMK MLAs are inducted,” another source said. </p><p>VCK chief Thol. Thirumaavalavan said on Wednesday that he has received information from TVK that rebel AIADMK MLAs will not be inducted into the cabinet, while indirectly confirming that his party will be part of the government. </p>