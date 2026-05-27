Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet PM Modi during his maiden official visit to Delhi today

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> is on his maiden official visit to Delhi and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Wednesday to discuss matters concerning the state.</p><p>A detailed official itinerary of Vijay's visit has not been not released but, sources said that the CM is expected to take a 10 am flight from the Chennai airport.</p>.<p>In his meeting with PM Modi, slated for 4.30 pm, Vijay will submit a memorandum outlining the state’s long-pending demands.</p>.<p>The charter of demands is likely to push for welfare and infrastructure projects funding, clearances for developmental initiatives, and a resolution to the ongoing Mekedatu water dispute.</p>.Reject Karnataka's report for Mekedatu project: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay writes to PM Modi.<p>Sources also added that the Chief Minister is likely to hold discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to press for financial backing for ongoing development projects in the state.</p>.<p>Similarly, Vijay is also expected to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his visit. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>