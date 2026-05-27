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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet PM Modi during his maiden official visit to Delhi today

In his meeting with PM Modi, slated for 4.30 pm, Vijay will submit a memorandum outlining the state’s long-pending demands.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra ModiJoseph Vijay

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