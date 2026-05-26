Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet PM Modi on first official visit to Delhi on May 27

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tn-cm-vijay-announces-full-waiver-of-crop-loans-to-marginal-farmers-4015681">C Joseph Vijay</a> is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers on his maiden visit to New Delhi on May 27. According to an official, Vijay is likely to seek additional funds for Tamil Nadu and request the Centre to approve major projects for the state. </p><p>Notably, senior officials from Tamil Nadu are already camping in the national capital to prepare the ground work before Vijay's visit.</p>.Mekedatu dam row: TN CM Vijay urges officials to fast-track legal action.<p>Vijay assumed the Chief Minister's office on May 10 after a major upset in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, defeating the M K Stalin-led DMK. </p><p>His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats and has formed government in alliance with Congress along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>