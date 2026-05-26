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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet PM Modi on first official visit to Delhi on May 27

Senior officials are already camping in the national capital to prepare the ground work before Vijay's visit.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra ModiVijayTVK

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