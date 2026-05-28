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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul on June 11: Congress MP Christopher Tilak

Dismissing speculation about any rift between the alliance partners, Tilak emphasised the strong relationship between the Congress and its ally.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsSonia GandhiTVK

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