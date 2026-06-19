Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges Centre not to give clearance for Karnataka's Mekedatu project; moves resolution in Assembly

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> moved a resolution in the state Assembly on Friday, June 19, against Karnataka's move to construct a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu, official sources said.</p>.<p>The resolution urged the Centre to not give technical and environmental clearance.</p>.<p>Karnataka was trying to implement the project "unilaterally," and it should get the consent of other stakeholder states.</p>.Mekedatu dam row: BJP accuses Vijay of 'mortgaging' Tamil Nadu's rights for Congress alliance.<p>Tamil Nadu has been opposed to Karnataka's move to construct the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in that state, claiming it would affect its interests.</p>.<p>Karnataka has been insisting that the reservoir, proposed to meet the twin objectives of Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and power generation, will not harm Tamil Nadu's interests.</p>