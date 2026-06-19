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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges Centre not to give clearance for Karnataka's Mekedatu project; moves resolution in Assembly

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to Karnataka's move to construct the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in that state, claiming it would affect its interests.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:37 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:37 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMekedatu projectMekedatu damTamil Nadu NewsJoseph Vijay

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