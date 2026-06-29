Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges citizen-centric governance at collectors’ conference

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inaugurated a two-day joint conference of district collectors and police officials at the Secretariat here.</p><p>The conference will review the state's law and order situation, besides undertaking a comprehensive assessment of women's safety, the drug menace and the implementation of welfare programmes.</p>.Watch | TN CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, runs with participants for 6 km.<p>According to an official, the CM asked the officials to focus on citizen-centric services and carry out the state government's directives under its 'Vettri Tamizhagam' vision, which envisages a corruption-free administration.</p><p>The initiative is aimed at accelerating development and ensuring inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Apart from district collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), the Director General of Police (DGP) and the heads of various government departments also participated in the conference. </p>