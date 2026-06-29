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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges citizen-centric governance at collectors’ conference

The CM asked the officials to focus on citizen-centric services and carry out the state government's directives under its 'Vettri Tamizhagam' vision, which envisages a corruption-free administration.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:46 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsJoseph Vijay

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