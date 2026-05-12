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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits AIADMK's Shanmugam as 30 rebel MLAs to back TVK amid split in party

A rebel AIADMK faction led by C Ve Shanmugam has declared support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAIADMKVijayTVK

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