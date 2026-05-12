<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>visited the office of AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday, and met SP Velumani and other party leaders as 30 rebel MLAs extended support to TVK.</p><p>A rebel AIADMK faction led by C Ve Shanmugam has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/rift-out-in-open-aiadmk-rebel-faction-led-by-shanmugam-extends-support-to-vijays-tvk-3999516">declared support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)</a>.<br><br>Shanmugam said this was the decision of the majority AIADMK MLAs.</p><p>About 30 MLAs, led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, are believed to be in the rebel camp that has questioned Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership following the party's debacle in the April 23 assembly polls, where it won only 47 out of the 164 seats it contested.</p>.<p>Shanmugam further said they would meet C Joseph Vijay to provide a letter supporting his government. He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the DMK's support.</p>.Special birthday gift for CM Vijay? KVN Productions eyes June 18 release for Thalapathy’s 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>The opposition AIADMK appeared headed for a split on May 12 after a group of MLAs revolted against party chief Palaniswami, accusing him of seeking an alliance with archrival DMK, and announced support for the Vijay-led government ahead of the floor test on May 13.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>