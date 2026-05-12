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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's astrologer, who predicted his victory, appointed Officer on Special Duty

Vettrivel had predicted Vijay's electoral success in the state even before the elections.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsVijay

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