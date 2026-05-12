<p>TVK chief Vijay’s astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, who had predicted Vijay's electoral success in the state even before the elections, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.</p><p>Public Department Secretariat on Tuesday issued the order in this effect.</p>.<p>The well-known astrologer has also worked with several prominent politicians from Tamil Nadu, including former Chief Minister, late Jayalalithaa. </p><p>Vijay was sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10 in a colourful ceremony, ushering in the first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in the southern state in 60 years with promise of transparent governance and an assertion that he will be the sole power centre in the state.</p><p>Earlier today, Vijay <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/cm-vijay-orders-shut-down-of-717-tasmac-liquor-outlets-near-religious-places-schools-in-tamil-nadu-3999480">ordered the closure of of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) liquor retail outlets</a>, in the interest of public welfare, two days after holding the position. </p>.Special birthday gift for CM Vijay? KVN Productions eyes June 18 release for Thalapathy’s 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>According to the order, government-run liquor outlets located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, within two weeks will be shut down.</p><p>This move comes amidst his promises to prioritise social welfare and the interests of the public.</p>