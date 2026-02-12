Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Tamil Nadu converted nearly 74% of MoUs into project in five years': DMK minister

Industries Minister T R B Raaja said CM M K Stalin has been clear from day one that the focus should be only on the quality and locations of jobs, not on raw investment numbers alone.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 14:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 14:57 IST
Tamil NaduDMKMK StalinTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us