Tamil Nadu court sends arrested ED officer Ankit Tiwari to police custody

A local court in Dindigul on Tuesday allowed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to take in its custody for two days Ankit Tiwari, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor, who was accused in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

J Mohana, who is the Special Judge for cases filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, allowed the DVAC’s plea to take Tiwari, an Enforcement Officer who was working in the ED’s Madurai sub-zonal office, on police custody. She said Tiwari will be in the custody of the anti-corruption agency for two days.

The development comes a week after Mohana rejected a bail plea filed by Tiwari, who was arrested by the DVAC on December 1 near a toll plaza on the Madurai-Dindigul highway. The agency’s sleuths also recovered Rs 20 lakh cash from the vehicle he was travelling in.