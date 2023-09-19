Tamil Nadu delegation meets Union Minister Shekhawat on Cauvery water row

An all-party delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and asked him to direct the Karnataka Government to release Cauvery water due for the state.

The delegation consisting of members from DMK, AIADMK, and Congress among others led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan also accused Karnataka of not following the pro-rata basis formula devised by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) during the deficit period.

The meeting comes two days after Chief Minister M K Stalin said Karnataka should release water from River Cauvery as per the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, while rejecting allegations levelled by the neighbouring state that it has increased the ayacut area.