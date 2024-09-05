Tamil Nadu dithering on joining PM Shri scheme, says Governor R N Ravi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi on Thursday accused the DMK dispensation of “going back” on its assurance to join the PM Shri Scheme and backed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 saying it was not framed by the Union Government but by a committee of eminent personalities, including educationists.

Ravi’s comments during an event in Raj Bhavan came on a day Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly defended the Tamil Nadu state syllabus while refuting the Governor’s earlier statement that it was “uncompetitive” and “below par.”

“The state government first agreed to join the PM Shri scheme and decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Government. But the MoU was about to be signed, they (state government) started tinkering with it. However, the Central government rejected their (objections),” Ravi said.

“As far as our state is concerned, they have neither rejected nor signed the agreement. They are dithering, and that’s where the matter is,” the Governor added.

Ravi’s comments come days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan nudged the state government to join the scheme without imposing any conditions.