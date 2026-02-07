Menu
Tamil Nadu: DMK, allies to protest against Union Budget on February 12

Congress leaders told DH that party’s state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai was consulted by the DMK before issuing the statement and that he will participate in the protests.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 16:27 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 16:27 IST
