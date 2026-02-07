<p>Chennai: Notwithstanding rumblings within the combine, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Saturday announced a state-wide protest against the BJP-led Union Government for “ignoring the interests” of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> in the Union Budget on February 12.</p><p>The announcement comes amid serious differences between the DMK and its allies like the Congress and VCK over sharing of seats for the assembly elections. While Congress is demanded a greater share in seats for the April-May polls, the VCK has threatened to quit the alliance if the DMK was keen on inducting the S Ramadoss-led faction of the PMK. </p>.<p>While the DMK has not commented yet on the differences, the Congress has been publicly demanding that the senior partner constitute a committee to hold seat-sharing talks with allies. </p>.Congress-DMK alliance faces trouble, now in Puducherry.<p>Congress leaders told DH that party’s state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai was consulted by the DMK before issuing the statement and that he will participate in the protests.</p><p>“The protests will be held in cities, towns, villages, and at the union level on Thursday. All constituents of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will participate in the demonstration,” the DMK said in a statement here. </p><p>The party said the Union Budget has denied funds rightfully due for Tamil Nadu and is burdening the state government by scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “Yet the AIADMK is not protesting against the move,” the statement added. </p>