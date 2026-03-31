Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu: Election flying squad inspects DMK chief Stalin's vehicle

The inspection took place shortly after Stalin launched his election bid from Tiruvarur constituency on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinDMKFlying squads

Follow us on :

Follow Us