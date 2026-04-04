<p>Chennai: Turning the CBSE’s plans to introduce a three-language formula in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 into a major election issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign by declaring that they will implement the language policy in the state. </p><p>At the same time, Stalin also targeted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the issue by daring him to contest the remarks of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who batted for the three-language policy. He also sought to know whether Palaniswami will muster the courage to condemn Pradhan’s remarks and ask him to take back his remarks. </p><p>Stalin’s no-holds-barred attack against the Narendra Modi government came after the CBSE announced its plans to introduce a three-language formula from Class six, aligned with the NEP. After Stalin opposed the move in the morning, Pradhan said the NEP prioritises the mother tongue so every Tamil child can excel in their own glorious language. </p>.Tamil Nadu-born Rini Sampath in race to become Washington DC mayor.<p>In the evening, Stalin said the minister’s statement is deeply irresponsible and reckless, and reflect an entrenched disregard for India’s plurality, federal values, and respect for states. </p><p>“Tamil Nadu firmly rejects Three Language Policy. This is not about opposing languages, but about resisting imposition and defending Constitutional rights,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu will not abandon its proven two-language policy.</p><p>Addressing an election rally in Sankarankovil, Stalin took objection to Pradhan’s statement that the DMK government was not allowing the educational infrastructure to improve in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>“It is the same Pradhan who has not released funds due to our state just because we oppose the three-language policy. I challenge Pradhan, Prime Minister Modi, and Amit Shah to canvass for votes in Tamil Nadu by openly declaring that they will implement the three-language policy. Does any one of you have the guts?” Stalin asked. </p><p>“Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami should hang his head in shame for not condemning the statement. You head a party which has the name of Dravidian legend C N Annadurai. I dare you to condemn Pradhan and ask him to retract his statement,” Stalin said.</p><p>Stalin also said the claim that there is “no Hindi imposition” is plainly dishonest. “When a policy structurally corners non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu into adopting a third language with little real choice, and when crucial education funding is tied to compliance, it ceases to be a matter of choice,” he added. </p><p>He also sought to know how many schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya 'Sangathan' are actually teaching Tamil and how many Tamil and other South Indian language teachers have been appointed in the last 10 years. </p><p>“And I challenge you to place on record how much the NDA government has spent on promoting classical languages like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia compared to Sanskrit,” he said. </p><p>Tamil Nadu has been following a two-language policy of Tamil and English since 1968 and has resisted every effort by successive Union Governments to “impose Hindi” in the state.</p>