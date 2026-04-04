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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Stalin turns CBSE circular on three-language policy into poll issue

Stalin’s no-holds-barred attack against the Modi government came after the CBSE announced its plans to introduce a three-language formula from Class six, aligned with the NEP.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinHindi

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