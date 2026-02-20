<p>Chennai: The ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) on Friday commenced the sale of applications for party aspirants seeking to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p><p>On Friday, prospective candidates were seen waiting in long queues patiently to collect the application forms at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.</p><p>A party release on February 18 said, a fee of Rs 25,000 will be charged for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved category candidates.</p>.DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.<p>The application fee would be refunded if the constituencies chosen by the applicants are allotted to allies during the seat-sharing discussions, the release said.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> had announced that a committee would be constituted to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners from February 22.</p><p>The DMK-led alliance comprises the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, Vaiko-led MDMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. </p>