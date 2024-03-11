JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended till March 13

The judge also posted to March 13 the hearing on the discharge petition filed by Balaji in connection with the case.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 12:37 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: A city court on Monday extended the remand of former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED last year, till March 13.

Additional sessions judge before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video conferencing from Puzhal prison extended his judicial custody till Wednesday.

The judge also posted to March 13 the hearing on the discharge petition filed by Balaji in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Balaji on June 14 last year in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

His multiple bail pleas have been rejected by the Madras High Court, as well as the city court so far.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 March 2024, 12:37 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduDMKSenthil

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT