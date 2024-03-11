Tamil Nadu ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended till March 13

The judge also posted to March 13 the hearing on the discharge petition filed by Balaji in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Balaji on June 14 last year in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

His multiple bail pleas have been rejected by the Madras High Court, as well as the city court so far.