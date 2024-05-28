Tamil Nadu farmers fear over kuruvai crops due to low storage of water in Mettur dam

Mettur Dam opens on June 12 every year for kuruvai, however, chances of it opening this year are bleak as the water level in the 90-year-old reservoir stands at less than 50 feet of the total 120 feet.

On Tuesday, the water level stood at 47.52 feet and the storage at 16.287 tmcft, while the inflow was 1,432 cusecs and outflow 2,100 cusecs.

If Mettur dam does not open on June 12, this will be the first time that the deadline would have been missed since 2020.

In 2023, the dam was opened on scheduled but reduction in the amount of water released after a few weeks led to failure of kuruvai in many parts of the Delta region.

“We are hoping against all odds. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year and if it happens, there are chances that Karnataka receives a good amount of rainfall, and the state government will release water which is due to Tamil Nadu,” Cauvery S Dhanapalan, general secretary of Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association, told Deccan Herald.

P R Pandian, Convenor, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, told Deccan Herald that there was no chance of the dam opening on June 12 unless the water level reaches 90 feet in the next two weeks.