Tamil Nadu farmers stage protest in solidarity with 'farmers march to Delhi'

P R Pandian, another noted farmer leader of Tamil Nadu said the farmers' agitation cannot be scuttled by using 'rubber bullets and lobbing tear gas shells.'

Pandian is in Punjab and he is proceeding towards Delhi alongside farmers from northern regions of the country. In a statement, Pandian urged the Central government to 'stop the attack' on farmers and come forward to 'fulfill assurances' made on matters including 'enacting a law' on Minimum Support Price.