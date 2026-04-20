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Tamil Nadu firecracker unit blast: Rs 5.5 lakh ex gratia announced for kin of deceased

Toll in the massive explosion rose to 25
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:18 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

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