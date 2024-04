Tamil Nadu forest officials trap leopard which killed many farm animals

Erode (Tamil Nadu): Forest officials here on Friday said that they trapped a big leopard which had killed a host of farm animals a month ago.

According to forest officials in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), a month ago the leopard entered into the cattle shed owned by one Bagyalakshmi at Malkuth Thotti area located within the Thalavadi forest range under the STR here and killed six goats, 20 poultry birds, two calves of a cow and five dogs.