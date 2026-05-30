<p>Chennai: In a shocking incident, seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dalit-issues">Dalits </a>sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a gang in Tenkasi district on Friday, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in two-wheelers on Friday and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/three-held-for-threatening-man-damaging-parked-vehicles-near-bengalurus-magadi-venkatappa-road-4018775">attacked </a>the people indiscriminately with sickles, they said.</p>.Odisha youth was not attacked because he was a North Indian: Tamil Nadu police.<p>The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assault. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the nearest government hospital.</p>.<p>A case has been registered, and investigation is on. </p>