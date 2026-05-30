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Tamil Nadu: Gang of nine masked men attacks seven Dalits in Tenkasi

A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in two-wheelers on Friday and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeDalitattack

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