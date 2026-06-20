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Tamil Nadu | Governance over politics: CM Vijay’s Centre play

There is a clear political calculation behind this strategy. TVK seems to realise that the blanket anti-BJP politics have their limits, as demonstrated by the DMK’s loss in the 2026 election.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 03:02 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 03:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsJoseph Vijay

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