Tamil Nadu | Governance over politics: CM Vijay’s Centre play

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Governor’s address on Thursday did more than just signal the direction the TVK government will take on critical state issues like federalism and language policy. It dropped clear hints that the new administration intends to avoid a purely confrontational approach towards the Centre, indicating that its support or opposition will depend entirely on the issue at hand.</p><p>That Governor R V Arlekar read the entire speech prepared by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/wont-compromise-on-tamil-nadus-rights-cm-vijay-passes-resolution-against-karnatakas-mekedatu-project-4045321">Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay</a>’s Cabinet, including portions highly critical of the BJP-led Centre, was a welcome departure from the past. Under the previous DMK regime, his predecessor, RN Ravi, famously walked out of the House for four consecutive years. </p><p>The spirit of give-and-take was on full display. In line with long-held convention, the address began with the ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’ state anthem. Meanwhile, the government agreed to the Governor’s request to play the National Anthem twice, both at the beginning and the end. </p>.Tamil Nadu: Vaiko’s MDMK may walk out of DMK alliance to support TVK govt.<p>The announcement of a “special legal committee” to fight for pending state funds and the demand to the Centre to release Rs 3,458 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan signals the intention to fight legally and diplomatically rather than confrontationally.</p><p>The distinct message to the Centre is that politics and governance will remain separate, a sharp departure from the DMK administration, which frequently fought public battles with the Centre. The thinking at the top seems to be that while the BJP remains TVK’s ideological opponent, political rivalry must not be allowed to jeopardise governance or block the flow of central funds to the state. </p><p>By reaffirming the state’s long-held stance on federalism, education, and social justice, the TVK signalled that the foundational flavour of Tamil Nadu politics will never be compromised. </p><p>The CM’s aides told <em>DH</em> that he never compromised on his anti-BJP stand and pointed to his decision to reject calls to join the NDA before elections, despite pressure from a CBI case regarding the Karur stampede, in which Vijay was called for questioning three times as a witness. </p><p>“His anti-BJP politics will continue,” one of Vijay’s advisors said. “But his political ideology won’t come in the way while dealing with the Centre, whose cooperation is key to the state’s growth.”</p>.'For Congress, Gandhi may be God, but not for Hindus': BJP on Rahul-Lord Parshuram portrayal.<p>There is a clear political calculation behind this strategy. TVK seems to realise that the blanket anti-BJP politics have their limits, as demonstrated by the DMK’s loss in the 2026 election. </p><p>Vijay seems determined to maintain harmonious ties with the Union government without compromising on the state’s stance on critical issues — a stand that will certainly draw criticism from the DMK. </p><p>Senior journalist Maalan Narayanan said Vijay’s approach is driven by pragmatism, recognising that he will be unable to implement his promises without generous funding from the Centre. </p>