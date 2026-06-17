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Tamil Nadu government's white paper on finance was 'massive flop': DMK

The DMK leader alleged that the current dispensation came to power by making "firework-like promises" to the public, but had failed to deliver due to sheer administrative inefficiency.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKTVK

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