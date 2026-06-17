Tamil Nadu government's white paper on finance was 'massive flop': DMK

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government's white paper on the state's finances, describing it as an attempt to divert attention from unfulfilled election promises and governance failures.</p>.<p>Senior DMK leader Thangam Thenarasu said the state's financial position had already been laid out comprehensively during the Budget presentation and questioned the need for a separate document.</p>.<p>"The financial position of Tamil Nadu has already been explained clearly and in detail during the presentation of the state budget," Thenarasu said in a social media post.</p>.<p>The criticism came hours after Finance Minister Marie Wilson released the white paper, which blamed the previous DMK government led by then Chief Minister M K Stalin for the state's fiscal challenges.</p>.<p>According to Thenarasu, the ruling dispensation had entered office after making grand assurances to voters but had failed to translate them into action. He accused the government of making "firework-like promises" and later struggling to fulfil them because of administrative shortcomings.</p>.DMK left coffers empty, says TVK as it seeks time to implement poll promises.<p>"Having stepped into deep waters without knowing the depth, this government is now completely unable to fulfill its promises. To hide the fact that its grand assurances have fallen flat, they generated immense hype around a report released in the name of a 'white paper, which has ultimately turned out to be a massive flop," he alleged.</p>.<p>The DMK leader further claimed that the document was designed to shift public attention away from growing dissatisfaction over pending welfare commitments. He argued that fears of public protests demanding implementation of poll promises had prompted the government to release the report.</p>.<p>Calling the exercise an instance of "political escapism", Thenarasu said the party would soon issue a detailed response addressing the claims made in the white paper.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson had on Tuesday released a white paper on the state's finances, which faulted the previous DMK regime helmed by then Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a>.</p>