Tamil Nadu Governor accepts Senthil Balaji’s resignation from Cabinet

Balaji, an influential leader from the western part of the state, sent his resignation to Stalin from the Puzhal prison on Monday evening. The development comes two days before the Madras High Court is set to hear Balaji’s bail plea.

Balaji was the Electricity and Prohibition Minister before he was stripped of the portfolios and made a Minister without portfolio. He was arrested by the ED on June 14 for his involvement in the alleged 'cash-for-jobs scam' during his tenure as Transport Minister in the erstwhile AIADMK government.

Stalin and the DMK continued to back Balaji even though Governor R N Ravi “dismissed” him from the Cabinet on June 29, only to put the decision “in abeyance” a few hours later. The Governor contended that Balaji’s continuance in the Cabinet was “untenable” as he was arrested by the ED, but Stalin, in a letter on June 30, told Ravi that the Governor had no powers to dismiss his ministers.

However, the decision to seek Balaji’s resignation was based on recent developments, such as Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court questioning the rationale behind Balaji’s continuance as a Minister without portfolio for eight months.

The timing of Balaji’s resignation is significant as his bail plea is to come up for hearing before Justice Venkatesh on February 14. This is Balaji’s second petition before the High Court seeking bail as the trial court continues to deny him bail.

Balaji, who switched from the AIADMK to the DMK in 2018, has been credited for the party’s turnaround in Western Tamil Nadu during the 2022 civic elections, following the DMK's loss of a majority of seats in the 2021 assembly polls.

After his arrest on June 14, Balaji was swiftly taken to the Government Omandurar Hospital due to complaints of chest pain. Subsequently, he underwent bypass heart surgery at a private hospital, permitted by the High Court, and was then transferred to Puzhal Central prison.