<p>Tamil Nadu Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-n-ravi">R N Ravi</a>, who has had a tumultuous four-and-a-half year tenure at the Lok Bhavan here earning the label of a “disruptor” due to his public disputes with Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin"> M K Stalin</a>, was on Thursday night transferred to West Bengal following incumbent C V Ananda Bose’s sudden resignation.</p><p> Ravi, who assumed office as Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2021, will now be replaced by Kerala Governor R V Arlekar, who will hold the post as an additional charge. </p> .Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns, Mamata says was informed R N Ravi to take his post.<p>According to Lok Bhavan, Governor Ravi will administer the oath of office to Justice S A Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court at 12.30 pm on Friday. Shah also spoke to Stalin over the phone and informed him of the decision to transfer Ravi and appoint a new Governor. </p><p> Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu was eventful with Stalin even mocking him several times by asking Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to transfer him out of the state as he has emerged as the “chief campaigner” for the DMK. </p> .<p>Stalin’s argument was that Ravi’s attacks against Dravidianism help “expose the BJP,” spread Dravidian ideology to the masses, and clarify the party’s demand for state autonomy. </p><p>Ravi’s tenure was marked by frequent clashes with the state government, keeping him constantly in the news. His actions included returning bills, withholding assent to legislations, “dismissing” a minister from the Cabinet without the Chief Minister’s approval, refusing to swear in a minister, and suggesting that Tamizhagam was a more suitable name for the state than Tamil Nadu. </p> .<p>Ravi holds the distinction of being the only Tamil Nadu governor to return two bills to the Assembly and withhold assent to ten others, prompting the state government to convene three special sessions in 2022 and 2023 to re-enact all twelve bills unchanged. He further escalated tensions by sending twelve bills to the President of India, an action the DMK challenged in court.</p><p>He also set a record by walking out of the Assembly four times in a row, reinforcing the DMK’s ideological stance that the governor’s post is unnecessary in a democracy like India. </p> .<p>His penchant for Sanathana Dharma, which he says still guides the country, and remarks that Tamil literature like Thirukkural was wrongly translated into English often brought him at conflict with Tamil Nadu’s political ideology with many wondering whether his utterances were indirectly helping the ruling party.</p><p>Born in April 1952 in Bihar, Ravi is a Kerala-cadre IPS officer who served as Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee in 2014 and was appointed Deputy National Security Advisor in October 2018. From 2014 until his transfer to Tamil Nadu, he acted as the interlocutor for talks between the NSCN-IM and the Union Government.</p>