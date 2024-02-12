Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi rakes controversy over national anthem, storms out of Assembly

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday refused to read the address to the House prepared by the government on the first day, saying lending his voice to the text which has “numerous passages” with which he “connivingly disagrees on moral and factual grounds” would lead to Constitutional travesty.

The Governor also accused the DMK dispensation of not showing “due respect” to the national anthem by playing it at the beginning and end of the address. However, Speaker M Appavu said the convention of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is to begin the governor’s address with Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (state song) and end the speech with the national anthem.

However, Ravi left the House even before the national anthem was played at the end of the address, which was read out by the Speaker.