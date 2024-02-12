Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi rakes controversy over national anthem, storms out of Assembly

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday refused to read the address to the House prepared by the government on the first day, saying lending his voice to the text which has “numerous passages” with which he “connivingly disagrees on moral and factual grounds” would lead to Constitutional travesty.
The Governor also accused the DMK dispensation of not showing “due respect” to the national anthem by playing it at the beginning and end of the address. However, Speaker M Appavu said the convention of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is to begin the governor’s address with Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (state song) and end the speech with the national anthem.
However, Ravi left the House even before the national anthem was played at the end of the address, which was read out by the Speaker.
After the Governor refused to read the speech in English, Appavu read out the Tamil version of the prepared text in the House. The Governor’s actions were reminiscent of January 9, 2023, when he stormed out of the House after Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution to take “on record” only the prepared text after Ravi skipped a few portions and added his own thoughts.
As soon as the House convened on Monday, the Governor rose from his chair and said his repeated requests and advice to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address had been ignored.
“This address has numerous passages with which I convincingly disagree on factual and moral grounds. Lending my voice to them would constitute a Constitutional travesty,” Ravi said.
“Hence, with respect to the House, I conclude my address and wish this house a healthy discussion for the good of people. Vaazhga Tamil Nadu and Vaazhga Bharatham. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Nandri,” the Governor concluded.