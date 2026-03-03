<p>Chennai: In raining sops ahead of the assembly elections, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> dispensation on Tuesday credited Rs 2,000 as a special summer incentive to elderly pensioners, widows, aged transgender persons, and persons with disabilities. The decision comes two weeks after the government credited.</p><p>Rs 3,000 as advance payments for February, March, and April, and Rs 2,000 is a “special summer assistance” for beneficiaries of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance. </p><p>About 40 lakh people will be benefitted from the fresh announcement. </p>.DMK-Congress seat sharing talks: P Chidambaram holds discussion with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin.<p>While about 29.29 lakh elderly and widows have received 3,200 rupees each along with their monthly pension of Rs 1,200, about 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities have received Rs 3,500 each, and about 2.58 lakh families of persons with severe disabilities receiving maintenance support have received 4,000 each, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> said. </p><p>Ever since assuming office in May 2021, Stalin has been focusing on schemes that directly benefit women such as the free travel for women in town buses, Rs 1,000 monthly assistance, and free breakfast for children in government schools that eases burden on women. </p><p>The principal opposition, AIADMK, has also announced a series of pre-poll promises, including Rs 10,000 as one-time assistance to people reeling under price rise due to the failure of the DMK government.</p>