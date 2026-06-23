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Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras HC order allowing lighting of lamp on Thirupparankundram Hill

On December 1, 2025, the High Court single-judge allowed the petition and ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:16 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:16 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtMadras High Court

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