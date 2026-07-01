Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's blanket ban on cow slaughter

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamil%20Nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court order imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state.</p>.<p>In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government challenged the May 27 order of the high court, which directed the chief secretary and the director general of police/head of police force to ensure that no cow or calf got slaughtered across the state either on the eve of Bakrid on May 28, or on any other day.</p>.<p>The high court order was based on a 1976 order, which prohibited cow slaughter in the interest of milk production and improvement of rural economy.</p>.<p>In its plea, the state government termed the order contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.</p>.<p>The Act permits the slaughter of cows aged over 10 years that are unfit for work and breeding, on the basis of a certificate issued by a competent authority.</p>.Madras High Court orders ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect; here's why.<p>The high court passed the order on a PIL filed by the general secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, K Surya Prasanth.</p>.<p>The plea sought directions that slaughter be carried out at designated places only.</p>.<p>The high court, however, imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves anywhere on any day in Tamil Nadu. </p>