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Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's blanket ban on cow slaughter

In its plea, the state government termed the order contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtAnti-cow slaughter BillAnti-cow slaughter ActTamil Nadu NewsWildlife ActPrevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

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