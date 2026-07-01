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Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court’s blanket ban on cow slaughter

The petitioner had primarily sought directions to restrict slaughter to designated places, the High Court, however, went further by banning cow and calf slaughter anywhere in the state on any day.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme Court of Indiacow slaughter

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