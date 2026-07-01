Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras High Court’s blanket ban on cow slaughter

<p>New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court’s sweeping order imposing a complete ban on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cow-slaughter">slaughter of cows </a>and calves in the state, terming it a case of judicial legislation that overrides existing statutes.</p><p>In its special leave petition filed on June 9, the State argued that the High Court’s May 27 order, passed on the eve of Bakrid, runs contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, which explicitly permits the slaughter of cows above 10 years of age that are unfit for work or breeding, subject to certification by the competent authority. </p><p>Other laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and state-specific urban local body regulations, lay down conditions for slaughter but do not impose a total prohibition, it contended.</p>.Madras High Court orders ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect; here's why.<p>A division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayan passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by K Surya Prasanth, General Secretary of Hindu Makkal Katchi. </p><p>The petitioner had primarily sought directions to restrict slaughter to designated places, the High Court, however, went further by banning cow and calf slaughter anywhere in the state on any day.</p><p>The state strongly objected to this expansion of relief, contending that the court granted a relief that was neither pleaded nor prayed for. It also criticised the High Court for relying on a Government Order (GO No 1715) emphasising the need to ban cow slaughter for improving milk production and the rural economy, even though the validity of the GO was not under consideration.</p><p>“When the legislation permits the slaughter of a particular category of cows in designated places, a judicial direction contradicting the statutory provision cannot be sustained,” the state argued.</p><p>The petition further pointed out internal contradictions in the High Court order. </p><p>While the bench observed that slaughter can take place only in designated slaughterhouses, it simultaneously directed that no cow or calf should be slaughtered on Bakrid or any other day. </p>.Two arrested for slaughtering cattle in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>The government also disputed the court’s observation that authorities had conceded to slaughter in public places, asserting that police affidavits clearly stated preventive measures were in place to restrict any activity to enclosed, non-public locations.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government maintained that the High Court’s blanket ban amounts to substituting judicial legislation for valid statutory law and executive policy. </p><p>Citing the Supreme Court precedents, it argued they cannot be stretched to nullify the state’s specific legislation.</p><p>The outcome of the case would be keenly watched as it involved delicate questions of balancing animal welfare, religious practices, and legislative competence in regulating cattle slaughter.</p>