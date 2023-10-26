Tamil Nadu Guv R N Ravi facing abuses, threats to life; no police action: Raj Bhavan

Chennai: There have been incidents of public threats to the life of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi but a "studied indifference" by the state police to the matter has vitiated his security, the Raj Bhavan alleged.

The "bomb attacks" on the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, where a man hurled a Molotov cocktail, "is a consequence of it", it further alleged.

In a complaint to the Chennai Police Commissioner regarding the incident, the governor's office also alleged verbal attacks and threats "mostly by leaders and workers of DMK and its allies in their public meetings and through their social media."

The complaint copy was released to the media.

"These threats are intended to overawe the Governor and restrain him from discharging his Constitutional duties. However, complaints lodged with the police have been inconsequential due to police inaction," it said.

Ravi was 'physically attacked with sticks and stones while he was on his way to attend a function at the Dharmapuram Adhinam in Mayiladuthurai district earlier.