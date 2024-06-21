Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: AIADMK MLAs evicted from Assembly over calls for discussion

However, Palaniswami and his colleagues didn’t budge and continued to demand that they be allowed to speak on the tragedy. As din prevailed in the House, the Speaker ordered that all AIADMK MLAs be removed from the Assembly.

There was also an altercation between the evicted MLAs and personnel of Tamil Nadu Police outside the assembly complex.

At least 48 people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district in the past three days. The tragedy, which sent shock waves across the state, has raised pertinent questions on how brewing and sale of illicit liquor, that too in the district headquarters, went unchecked by the administration, especially as it comes just a year after a twin hooch tragedy in neighbouring Villupuram district consumed 22 lives.

The death toll is likely to go up with several people admitted to various hospitals in and around Kallakurichi, 240 km from Chennai, are said to be critical, while the number of people admitted to hospitals after allegedly consuming spurious liquor has crossed 100. Some women who didn’t know that they were consuming liquor also fell victim to the tragedy.

While four people, including the vendor Kannukutty who supplied illicit liquor to villagers in packets, have been arrested, the District Administration’s initial denial on Wednesday morning that spurious liquor wasn’t the reason for the death of four persons from the locality seems to have escalated the issue.