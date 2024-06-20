Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 29

At least 29 people were reported to have died after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, almost double the initial toll that put deaths at 13.
The number of deaths so far was confirmed by Kallakurichi District Collector M S Prashanth.
Earlier, DH had reported that the death toll was expected to rise considerably as several people were critical.
As many as 50 people from Karunapuram colony in Kallakurichi taluk were admitted to the government hospital in Kallakurichi in the wee hours of Wednesday after they consumed spurious liquor which were sold in packets on Tuesday night. The incident comes just a year after 22 people died in twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.
More to follow...
Published 20 June 2024, 02:42 IST