Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Stalin says methanol sourced from Puducherry

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said methanol, which was laced with illicit liquor that consumed the lives of 47 people in Kallakurichi district, was sourced from neighbouring Puducherry, even as he asserted that the DMK dispensation will continue to take “strong measures” in dealing with “anti-social elements.”

In his reply to a Special Calling Attention Motion on the issue which has exposed the administration’s failure in controlling brewing and sale of illicit liquor, Stalin said as many as 164 people from Karunapuram and near-by areas have been admitted to government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram, and Puducherry following consumption of spurious liquor.

“47 people have died so far,” Stalin said, promising to bring before the law everyone involved in the tragic incident that has left many children and women orphaned. Analyses of samples collected soon after the incident on Wednesday confirmed that the deaths were caused to the presence of Methanol, a toxic chemical, in the spurious liquor.