Tamil Nadu imposes complete ban on manjha thread citing safety precaution

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, import, and use of kite flying threads made of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material popularly known as ‘Manjha’ thread, which causes severe injury or even death of people and animals.
The ban has come into force from October 30, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Forests, said on Tuesday. Manjha threads have resulted in loss of lives especially during kite flying competitions in cities and villages.
The ban is on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, supply, import and use of kite flying threads made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material coated with synthetic substance and is non- biodegradable. The GO said the plastic-coated manjha threads cause severe environmental degradation by choking drainage lines and water bodies and suffocation of birds and other animals.
“This is a big step to prevent injury and sometimes even death of people, animals and especially birds during kite flying competitions or otherwise. The Government order authorises district collectors, police officers, forest officers and municipal authorities to implement the ban,” Sahu added.
The ban comes after the National Green Tribunal in 2017 had imposed a total ban on manjha threads and other synthetic threads.