Tamil Nadu imposes complete ban on manjha thread citing safety precaution

The ban is on the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase, supply, import and use of kite flying threads made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material coated with synthetic substance and is non- biodegradable. The GO said the plastic-coated manjha threads cause severe environmental degradation by choking drainage lines and water bodies and suffocation of birds and other animals.

“This is a big step to prevent injury and sometimes even death of people, animals and especially birds during kite flying competitions or otherwise. The Government order authorises district collectors, police officers, forest officers and municipal authorities to implement the ban,” Sahu added.

The ban comes after the National Green Tribunal in 2017 had imposed a total ban on manjha threads and other synthetic threads.