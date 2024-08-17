Tamil Nadu inaugurates China-like hostel facility worth Rs 700 cr for Foxconn workforce

Chennai: In a first of its kind development, a housing industrial facility, modelled on the lines of those in China, built by the Tamil Nadu government to house 18,720 women employees of key Apple supplier Foxconn was inaugurated on Saturday.

The massive facility spread over an area of 20 acres and built at a cost of Rs 706.05 crores was developed by the State Industries Development Corporation of Tamil Nadu in Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur.

The landmark project is almost a replica of accommodation that Foxconn provides to its skilled workforce in countries like China.

Foxconn, which assembles much of the iPhones that are shipped from India to various parts of the globe, employs over 41,000 people in its facilities in and around Chennai, of which 35,000 are women.