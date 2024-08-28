Tamil Nadu is being penalised for not implementing NEP: State Education Minister

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi accused the Centre of not releasing the first instalment of Rs 573 crore due for the state under SS.

The total allocation for the year 2024-2025 is Rs 3,586 crore, out of which the Union Government’s share is 60 per cent or Rs 2,152 crore, Mahesh said, adding that the state government’s multiple representations and reminders have only fallen to the deaf ears of the Centre.

Mahesh’s reiteration of the state’s long-held two-language policy comes a day after Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in expediting the release of pending grants under the SS scheme. He also urged Modi to delink the release of funds from NEP, which he said, requires further deliberations.

“We have performed exceedingly well. In fact, the Union Government should appreciate the work being done by the Tamil Nadu government. Last year, they reduced the allotment to us but we continued to implement all schemes. I think they are now trying to penalise us by citing our opposition to NEP,” Mahesh said.

Alleging that there was pressure to implement NEP in Tamil Nadu, Mahesh said the DMK government will never wither away from the two language formula which has been in place in the state since 1968.

“It is unfair to exert pressure on a state to join a scheme over which we have serious concerns. We won’t implement NEP,” the minister said.

He also said the funds are necessary for payment of salaries to teachers and new initiatives intended to improve the quality and outcomes of education.

“However, we will ensure the salaries are credited on time and there is no delay,” Mahesh added.

The DMK government feels three-language policy, conducting public exams for third, fifth, and eighth standards, and a four-year degree program are not in line with the current education model, including the two-language policy of Tamil and English which successive governments have followed since 1968.

Stalin said in his letter to Modi that it has been noticed that the Union Government is attempting to link the complete implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in PM Shri Schools as a prerequisite for sanctioning funds under the ongoing SS Scheme.

“Funds have been released to states that have entered into MoUs. It is well known that Tamil Nadu has significant reservations about specific provisions in the NEP 2020. The request of the State to make a minimal modification to the MoU to align itself to PM Shri schools has not yet been accepted,” the minister said.

The current move of the Government of India to withhold funds under SS will severely impact the education of millions of children from disadvantaged backgrounds and the teaching fraternity directly and goes against the stated objective of SS, the minister added.