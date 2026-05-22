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Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna slams DMK's A Raja over remarks against Thirumavalavan

The row erupted after Raja posted on X targeting Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan and party workers over their decision to join the TVK-led government.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVCKA Raja

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