Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna slams DMK's A Raja over remarks against Thirumavalavan

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>, strongly condemning former Union Minister A Raja over his alleged remarks against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vck">VCK </a>chief Thol Thirumavalavan.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters here, he said, "The words used against senior leader Thirumavalavan and VCK cadres are highly condemnable. This is completely contrary to the principles of dignity and decorum taught by Periyar and Anna. Today, the DMK has completely forgotten its foundational principles of duty, dignity, and discipline." </p>.Recitation of Tamil Nadu state song after national anthem & Vande Mataram during swearing-in stokes row.<p>The Minister for Public Works and Sports Development demanded an unconditional public apology from Raja, while challenging DMK President M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi to clarify their party’s official stance on the matter.</p>.<p>Condemning the tone of the remarks, the state minister alleged that character assassination and weaponising women’s relationships in political discourse have become "the DMK's nature”.</p>.<p>The row erupted after Raja posted on X targeting Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan and party workers over their decision to join the TVK-led government.</p>.<p>Raja alluded the two parties joining the TVK Cabinet as a "coconut tree bending towards a neighbour".</p>.<p>"What name should be given to those attempting to benefit others similar to a coconut tree that bends and offers coconuts to the neighbour" Raja had posted on 'X'.</p>.<p>The TVK further noted that the police department has been directed to strictly monitor and act against social media attacks that compromise the dignity and safety of women in the political sphere.</p>.<p>Defending the formation of the new cabinet, the TVK highlighted that Chief Minister Vijay’s administration has broken a 75-year-old political cycle in Tamil Nadu by actively sharing power with secular and progressive allies.</p>.<p>The minister extended gratitude to senior national and regional leaders -- including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) leader Baby, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, and IUML leader Khader Mohideen -- for offering unconditional support to ensure democratic stability.</p>.<p>The minister recalled an emotional post-swearing-in moment at the Raj Bhavan, where Chief Minister Vijay expressed deep personal satisfaction to Thirumavalavan and Khader Mohideen, stating that the cabinet felt "finally complete".</p>.<p>Turning focus toward governance, the TVK leader outlined an aggressive, week-long campaign targeting deep-rooted administrative corruption.</p>.<p>He asserted that the new administration functions with "zero percent commissions" for the Chief Minister’s family or party funds.</p>.<p>He also highlighted several immediate structural interventions, such as total elimination of unlawful collection syndicates charging per-square-foot rates at CMDA and DTCP approval offices.</p>.<p>Arjuna also said he has undertaken a comprehensive review of all major public works and highway tenders pushed through during the final month of the previous administration and that strict orders have been issued to District Collectors to halt illegal river sand and mineral mining, notably in regions like Karur.</p>.<p>The minister, who holds the Public Works Department (PWD), Highways, and Sports portfolios, expressed a vision to modernise the 100-year-old PWD through real-time dashboards and software, aiming to make it a self-sustaining, profitable institution capable of competing with major private infra giants.</p>.<p>Responding to Kanimozhi's recent remarks regarding the omission of the state anthem, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', at the Raj Bhavan swearing-in ceremony, the TVK minister clarified that the decision was dictated by a Union Home Ministry circular mandating 'Vande Mataram' for specific gubernatorial events.</p>.Tamil Nadu’s bipolar politics of DMK and AIADMK over: DMK’s Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.<p>The minister revealed that the CM had raised the issue directly with the Governor during a five-minute discussion on day one.</p>.<p>"Our very party name is Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam; Tamil is our life breath. We remain fiercely committed to state autonomy, the two-language formula, and protecting our educational rights from central pressure," the minister said, adding that TVK’s legal cell is currently evaluating whether the federal circular can be challenged in court.</p>.<p>The minister also promised that 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' will strictly remain the opening anthem for all official public events directly hosted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. </p>