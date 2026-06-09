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Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu minister blames 'deliberate sabotage' for frequent power outages

He said, 'Complaints are being filed against individuals caught tampering with power infrastructure with some arrests already reported.'
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsTamil Nadupower outage

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