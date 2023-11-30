JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudy appears before ED

The probe agency had in July conducted searches on properties associated with Ponmudy as well as his son Gautham Sigamani, who is an MP, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 14:40 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, official sources said.

Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader, appeared before the ED at its city office here. The probe agency had in July conducted searches on properties associated with Ponmudy as well as his son Gautham Sigamani, who is an MP, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.

He has been questioned by the agency officials earlier as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 November 2023, 14:40 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT