Tamil Nadu Minister Sekar Babu defends participation in Sanatan meet; says it was for annihilation of caste

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekar Babu on Tuesday submitted in the Madras High Court that petitions filed against him vis-a-vis the Sanatan Dharma meet was out of political vendetta and prayed that the pleas be dismissed.

The Minister said his participation in the September 2 meet here was in support of eradication of caste system and untouchability. It was to promote equality and nurture harmony in society.

Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, contended that the writ petitions are not maintainable and devoid of merits and should hence be dismissed with exemplary costs. These writ petitions for issuance of writ of quo warranto --challenging the authority under which a public office was held by a person-- to remove a minister is not maintainable.

The Madras HC and the Supreme Court have held that an elected member of Parliament or the legislative Assembly cannot be recalled and there is no provision in the Constitution to recall an elected member.