<p>Chennai: A 17-year-old student, who went missing on Tuesday, has been found dead with scratches on her neck at a secluded spot in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Thoothukudi">Thoothukudi </a>district, in a suspected case of sexual assault and murder. </p><p>The shocking incident gave enough fodder to the opposition parties to criticise the DMK government on “poor maintenance” of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accusing the Thoothukudi police of not acting with alacrity that is expected in dealing with a crime relating to women. </p><p>The girl, who was a class 12 student, left her house in Vilathikulam at 6.30 pm on Tuesday but never returned. The parents went to Kulathur police station to lodge a complaint, but were allegedly told to file a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Vilathikulam, where they were again made to wait. </p>.89 minor victims, 9 countries & 5 decades: Jacques Leveugle, French paedophile in custody for rape and sexual assault.<p>It took a prodding from the local MLA and the district Superintendent of Police for the police to file a complaint. “The girl was found dead. We are examining whether she was sexually assaulted,” a police officer said.</p><p> Former TN BJP chief K Annamalai said the 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam, who was sexually assaulted and murdered, might still be alive today if the police had acted in time.</p><p> “Suspending a single police officer cannot be passed off as justice. It does little to address the larger failure. The atmosphere in TN has increasingly become unsafe for women and children under this useless DMK Govt,” he alleged.</p><p> Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the tragedy has once again exposed the alarming failure of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government to ensure the safety of women and girls. Pointing out that the girl was a bright student who excelled academically and even won a district-level prize in her 10th standard examinations, EPS said the family had approached the policeafter she went missing. </p><p>“However, instead of responding swiftly and responsibly, the police reportedly acted with shocking negligence and indifference. Such conduct reflects the disturbing level of insensitivity and deterioration within the police system under the DMK regime,” he added. </p>