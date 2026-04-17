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Tamil Nadu National Law University students protest over Vice Chancellor's remark on dress code

The protesters held placards that read 'blame the mindset, not clothes.'
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:12 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:12 IST
India NewsprotestTamil Nadu

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