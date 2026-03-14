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Tamil Nadu offers Rs 2 per unit power subsidy for eateries switching from LPG to induction stoves

The decision came following Centre prioritising the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu Newslpg gaselectric

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