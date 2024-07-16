Tamil Nadu open to moving SC on non-release of Cauvery water by Karnataka

Chennai: An all-party meeting on Tuesday nudged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct Karnataka government to release water as per the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) while resolving that Tamil Nadu, “if necessary”, would move the Supreme Court on the sensitive issue.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin and attended by leaders of political parties represented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, also condemned the Congress government in Karnataka for its “outright refusal” to release water to the neighbouring state.

Attended by representatives of AIADMK, Congress, BJP, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), and other parties, the meeting resolved that the state government will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region who are dependent on Cauvery water for irrigation.