Tamil Nadu police inspector suspended for comments on religion

In the WhatsApp audio note, the inspector is heard telling his former colleague, who made a religion-related comment, “this is Rama Rajyam. Those who don’t accept it can go to Pakistan or other countries.”

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu Police said Rajendran was enlisted in 1988 and was part of a WhatsApp group created by his batchmates in which Christopher, a retired SI, had posted a religious related comment.

“The above Inspector being a Government servant had made some objectionable remarks against the religion and it is condemnable. Since, it is an indiscipline act, he has been placed under suspension,” N M Mylvahanan Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South), said.