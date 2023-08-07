Tamil Nadu police inspector suspended for comments on religion

A police inspector was on Monday placed under suspension after a voice note that he posted on a private WhatsApp group in which he derided Christianity and Islam went viral on social media. P Rajendran, who works as Inspector of Police, Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing, was suspended for making “objectionable remarks” against religions.
In the WhatsApp audio note, the inspector is heard telling his former colleague, who made a religion-related comment, “this is Rama Rajyam. Those who don’t accept it can go to Pakistan or other countries.”
In a press release, the Tamil Nadu Police said Rajendran was enlisted in 1988 and was part of a WhatsApp group created by his batchmates in which Christopher, a retired SI, had posted a religious related comment.
“The above Inspector being a Government servant had made some objectionable remarks against the religion and it is condemnable. Since, it is an indiscipline act, he has been placed under suspension,” N M Mylvahanan Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South), said.