Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu police inspector suspended for comments on religion

In the WhatsApp audio note, the inspector is heard telling his former colleague, 'this is Rama Rajyam. Those who don’t accept it can go to Pakistan or other countries.'
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 16:01 IST

Follow Us

A police inspector was on Monday placed under suspension after a voice note that he posted on a private WhatsApp group in which he derided Christianity and Islam went viral on social media. P Rajendran, who works as Inspector of Police, Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing, was suspended for making “objectionable remarks” against religions.

In the WhatsApp audio note, the inspector is heard telling his former colleague, who made a religion-related comment, “this is Rama Rajyam. Those who don’t accept it can go to Pakistan or other countries.”

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu Police said Rajendran was enlisted in 1988 and was part of a WhatsApp group created by his batchmates in which Christopher, a retired SI, had posted a religious related comment.

“The above Inspector being a Government servant had made some objectionable remarks against the religion and it is condemnable. Since, it is an indiscipline act, he has been placed under suspension,” N M Mylvahanan Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South), said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 August 2023, 16:01 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaTamil Nadu policeTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT