Tamil Nadu police invoke Goondas Act against accused in Raj Bhavan bomb case

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday invoked the stringent Goondas Act against Karukka Vinoth, a repeat offender, who threw petrol bombs outside the Raj Bhavan here on October 25, an incident that escalated tensions between Governor R N Ravi and the DMK dispensation.

Vinoth (39) was arrested by the Chennai Police immediatel and was sent to Puzhal Central prison. He was taken into police custody last week for further investigation.

Sources told DH that Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has granted sanction to prosecute Vinoth under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act which allows police to detain a person for a year as a preventive measure.

Vinoth has seven cases pending against him including two relating to petrol bomb attacks on BJP headquarters and a police station. He threw the petrol bomb outside the Raj Bhavan which fell near the barricades just in front of the main gate of the Governor’s mansion.

He has been booked under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The incident is the latest source of friction between the Raj Bhavan and the state government. The Governor’s office accused the police of “preventing a detailed investigation” into the petrol bomb attack by diluting the offence to an “act of simple vandalism” and getting the accused remanded after “waking up” the judge at midnight.

However, Tamil Nadu Police denied the charge and asserted that the investigation into the incident was progressing as per law. They also released CCTV footage to show that the attack happened outside and not inside Raj Bhavan as claimed by the Governor’s office.